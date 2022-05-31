Saudi Arabia signs MoU with Seychelles to bolster tourism cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seychelles’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism to bolster the two nations’ tourism cooperation, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Saudi tourism minister Ahmed al-Khateeb and his counterpart Sylvestre Rageonde, aiming to strengthen economic growth, create job opportunities, and promote sustainable development and cooperation between Seychelles and the Kingdom.

The MoU also seeks to support future activities and efforts of the countries’ tourism institutions and associations and encourage investment opportunities, as well as entertainment programs and conferences.

Saudi Arabia has taken robust measures in recent months to ramp up its tourism offerings and investment in the sector.

Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has been working towards achieving consistent progress in several indicators, one of which is tourism, with many destinations and unique including AlUla – home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Hegra, which opened up to the world in October last year – among many others.

