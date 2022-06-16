Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Stargazing to helicopter rides, top summer activities revealed

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla revealed a range of new experiences for summer travelers to the historic city, including ziplining, helicopter rides and stargazing alongside stays at some of the most unique and luxurious hotels in the Kingdom.

AlUla, which houses Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage, Hegra, announced a reduction in prices by at least 30 percent at the Habitas AlUla Resort and Caravan by Habitas, while Shaden Resort and Ashar Tented Resort also announced special prices for the summer season.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

AlUla’s claim of low humidity, natural shade and cooler evenings by five degrees Celsius seemingly makes the Arabian Peninsula destination a standout attraction.

Additionally, AlUla features ancient landmarks dating back 200,000 years, while simultaneously giving adventurers mountain-based activities including abseiling and an experience called ‘The Ridge Walk’ which will take explorers on a four-kilometer trek through the natural scene.

The zipline, meanwhile, has been extended to make it one of the longest and fastest across the Kingdom.

A 30-minute helicopter tour is also available for aerial views of AlUla’s seven most famous landmarks like the Elephant Rock and World Heritage Site, Hegra.

For more relaxation-bound visitors, AlUla has made available a tour of the mountain-backed landscape in a vintage Land Rover, heritage three-kilometer long oasis trails, or cycling through a 26-kilometer track through the canyons and mountains of the city.

Flydubai offers two weekly direct flights from Dubai to AlUla.

After officially opening up to the world last year, it has since expanded its flight services, partnering with various local and international airlines to secure flight routes to the area.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English in May, the Royal Commission of AlUla’s Executive Director of Destination Marketing Melanie De Souza said that the city welcomed 146,000 visitors in 2021 alone.

Recently, more than 30 Nobel Laureates gathered at a conference in AlUla to discuss the key challenges facing humanity. The second edition of the Hegra Conference of Nobel Laureates & Friends was held over three days under the theme ‘New Openings: Decisive Moments for a Decisive Decade.’

Read more:

Saudi Arabia drops COVID-19 measures including indoor masks, vaccine requirement

New national training program in Saudi Arabia seeks to support booming tourism sector

Saudi Arabia eyes tripling of foreign tourists to 12 mln in 2022: Minister