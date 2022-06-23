Sharjah Safari attracts over 35,000 visitors in four months since inception

Sharjah Safari has attracted over 35,000 visitors since its inception by Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, four months ago, according to a WAM (Emirates News Agency) report.

Located in the 16 sq. kilometer Al-Bardi Reserve, Sharjah Safari is home to numerous endangered species and features 12 distinct habitats, a big natural lake, a picnic space for visitors, as well as cafés placed around the locations where live animal shows take place.

Hana Saif al-Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said: “The Sharjah Safari, which is the biggest safari in the world outside of Africa, is a genuine African nature reserve and has a crucial and effective role in maintaining biodiversity and wildlife and promoting the UAE’s efforts to improve natural life.”

“Sharjah Safari enhances the impact of ecotourism in the country, since its tourists travel to Africa via a dynamic and one-of-a-kind opportunity to live and interact in the continent’s diverse and authentic environments,” al-Suwaidi noted.

More than 50,000 animals from more than 120 African species are featured in the safari, which includes the black rhinoceros, one of the safari’s most notable and rare residents.

There are more than 100,000 African Acacia trees in the Sharjah Safari, which includes flora of both local and African origin.

