Sharjah Museums Authority marks nine decades of evolution in country’s aviation scene

Ninety years ago on October 5, an HP42 airliner, called Hanno, made a landing in Sharjah from the UK on way to India carrying four passengers.

To mark the UAE’s Civil Aviation Day and the anniversary of the Imperial Airways aircraft’s first landing at the region’s first airport ‘Sharjah Air Station -- Al Mahatta’ in 1932 that served as a connecting bridge between the East and the West, the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is launching an array of activities .

To commentate the special occasion, visitors can view the new exhibition titled ‘Sharjah Air Station: The First Landing 90 Years Ago’ which runs for a period of one year starting October 3, 2022, to shine light on the region’s first airport that connected the United Kingdom with India and Australia.

Manal Ataya, Director General of SMA opened the exhibition in the presence of Dr Webber Ndoro, Director General of ICCROM, and Dr Zaki Aslan, Director ICCROM-Sharjah.

“The exhibition is a great way to further appreciate the history of the first airport in the UAE and Sharjah Emirate’s early realization of the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and mobility by opening the first airport in the region,” said Manal Ataya.



“The book ‘Sharjah Air Station: between East and West’ by Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, reflects the significance of the airport as he documents the history of the station’s establishment, highlighting historic facts and agreements that paved the way for setting up the first civilian landing ground in the Trucial States in Sharjah that became home for the first air station between the East and the West.”





The exhibition which celebrates nine decades of evolution and progress in the country’s aviation scene, narrates the story of establishing Sharjah Air Station between 1932 and 1933 illustrated with historic photographs, including images taken by Wing Commander Harold Allsopp, who served with the British Royal Air Force between 1932 -1956.



The exhibition tells the story of the first landing, the first route along the Arabian coast and the last flight along the coast, a timeline of the negotiations between the British and local Rulers for the coastal route and the background of international commercial air travel.

The original draft agreement between the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr II, and the British government will be displayed as part of the exhibition which SMA has organized to highlight the Emirate’s growth and the UAE’s significant achievements in aviation.



An archival film is also on view to recount the details around the landing of the HP42 airliner, called Hanno in Sharjah on October 5, carrying four passengers.



Making a stop as part of a trip from the UK to India, Hanno’s landing being a significant turning point in the Emirate’s and the country’s aviation history, was welcomed by a visit from Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi II and a crowd of people from Sharjah. .



A number of educational activities organized by SMA that will run for a period of one month include the ‘Envisioning Al Mahatta: Past and Present,’ a virtual seminar that will be held on October 26 to discuss the transformative cultural experiences of the past, present, and the future of UAE’s first air station that aim to bring coherence and strengthen the research and information for its equitable and sustainable future preservation.

