New waterfront tourist destinations opened in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi, has inaugurated Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah, two integrated waterfront destinations developed by Modon Properties on Sunday.



Located in Al Dhafra, the two projects are adjacent to Modon’s eco-tourism campsite project, Bab Al Nojoum - Al Mugheirah Resort, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.



Offering a rich selection of retail, entertainment, leisure, and lifestyle experiences, the 12-hectare Mugheirah Bay houses 15 F&B outlets, three retail buildings, a multipurpose gaming and retail centre, and an events lawn.

The new vibrant destination also features a diverse range of unique recreational facilities including a splash park, skate park, outdoor gym, cycling track, multi-purpose courts for basketball, football, and volleyball, as well as laser tag and paintball center.

The one-stop waterfront destination overlooks Mamsha Al Mugheirah, a boardwalk nestled between the surrounding natural mangroves, which connects The Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah Resort and Mugheirah Bay’s entertainment projects. Spanning across approximately 2 kilometers, Mamsha Al Mugheirah offers uninterrupted views of the sea.





Set in a breathtaking landscape, Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah offer unparalleled views of the surrounding natural habitat that guests can access from a scenic jetty.



From the observation towers and educational centers located on Mamsha Al Mugheirah, visitors can also discover the variety of animals that inhabit the area such as the black heron and dugong.





During the launch of Mugheirah Bay and Mamsha Al Mugheirah, Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by top officials and executives of Modon Properties, was briefed on the various services and facilities available to visitors which have been developed according to the highest international standards. He praised the work of Modon Properties in continuously developing world-class tourism destinations.





Sheikh Hamdan said: “The opening of Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk enriches the tourism and economic potential of Abu Dhabi with attractive investment opportunities and a variety of compelling experiences and amenities. With the addition such projects, the Al Dhafra region has become a prime destination for tourists and residents alike, while supporting construction and development operations.



“Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as an unrivalled destination for entertainment, leisure and business.”



With an array of flexible open spaces, Mugheirah Bay is an ideal location for temporary leasing of food trucks and kiosks. A robust network of shaded pedestrian routes featuring art installations connects the adjacent campsite with the northern beach community.





Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director, Modon Properties, said: “We are delighted to open Mugheirah Bay and Mugheirah Boardwalk to the public. These latest additions to our project portfolio are a testament to our commitment to developing a diverse range of attractions, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as the ultimate leisure and entertainment destination, in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership to drive tourism and promote sustainable developments in the emirate.”



