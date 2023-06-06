All you need to know about free Careem Bike rides in Dubai

Careem Bike rides will be free of charge in Dubai for unlimited use on June 10 to mark World Environment Day.

In partnership with the city’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), rides on the public-access pedal and kinetic energy-based bike will be free for users for 24 hours on Saturday.

Riders can access the bikes from one of 186 docking stations across the city for 45 minutes per use.

While World Environment Day fell on June 5, the bike share company will mark the occasion over the weekend.

“The initiative is an excellent model of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) towards fulfilling the directives of the government to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city,” RTA said in a statement.

“It is also in line with RTA’s strategy and goals to assume a pioneering role under the sustainability framework by launching community initiatives in support of environmental issues.”

How to avail free Careem Bike rides

Users can access the bikes on the Careem mobile application on the day and opt-in for the One Day pass using code ‘FREE.’

While the app will request credit or debit card details, Careem assured users that they would not be charged for the rides on Saturday.

Once at the docking station, scanning the QR code would release the bike’s lock. Upon return, users can dock at any of the 186 stations. Docks can be found in major tourist and business centers including City Walk, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, Karama, Al Mankhool and Kite Beach.

Since its launch in February 2020, Careem Bike has reportedly reduced over 2.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of 713 cars emitting CO2 throughout the year.

The super-app, which also features taxi and ride-hailing services, offers a subscription model or short-term passes for bike users.

In April this year, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company agreed to take a 50.03 percent stake in the app, a transaction valued at $400 million.

The app would be managed by Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson, e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, said at the time.

Careem is accessible in over 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

