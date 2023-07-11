Almosafer ties up with Al Rajhi to provide Saudi customers free flight insurance

Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has partnered with Al Rajhi Takaful, the provider of first-class, innovative, and ethical insurance solutions, to provide customers of its consumer segment in the Kingdom free trip insurance with every flight booking.



The trip insurance will be automatically included with every international and domestic flight booking made across Almosafer’s consumer touchpoints including the Almosafer app, the website, the call center, WhatsApp and retail outlets, providing Almosafer’s customers with added assurance and confidence to travel.



Al Rajhi Takaful Company is one of the leading companies in the insurance sector and provides various insurance solutions that include all products for individuals and Corporate.



Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “We are continuously strengthening our offering to enhance the customer experience with products and services that are relevant to our travellers. With this new trip insurance from Al Rajhi Takaful, our Saudi customers will have peace of mind relating to their travel and enjoy a stress-free trip.”



Saud Ghonem Bin Ghonem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Rajhi Takaful, explained that: “We are fully aware of the importance of comfort when traveling, consequently the travel insurance policy from Al Rajhi Takaful is issued to provide relief to citizens and residents from the risks of what may happen during travel, and to provide a safe and enjoyable travel experience. We are proud of this partnership with Almosafer, which is one of the leading travel companies in the Kingdom.”



Almosafer continuously seeks strategic partnerships in order to enhance its offerings for its customers and ensure seamless user experiences. The free trip insurance will be available to travellers for a limited time period with every flight booking.

