SEVEN announces its $293 mln entertainment destination in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has awarded the contract to the joint venture (JV) between Al Bawani Co. Ltd and UCC Saudi to build the new entertainment destination in Yanbu and construction is already underway.



With an investment value of over $293 million (SAR 1.1 billion), SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Yanbu is located along the seafront promenade on Al Nawras Island and has been designed to play a pivotal role in the city’s local entertainment sector. The entertainment destination will offer guests a wide variety of experiences designed to engage all age groups from within the local community of Yanbu and the surrounding areas.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Entertainment Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of all in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with the highest and latest international standards.

Advertisement

SEVEN Yanbu is designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm. The architectural form of SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by the city’s heritage as a historic port located on the Kingdom’s western Red Sea coast. The design is a celebration of water, with elements of the beach and the sea threaded throughout.



Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said: “Our entertainment destination in Yanbu will provide residents and visitors with a wealth of new and exciting experiences while supporting the city’s rapidly developing entertainment sector. SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by Yanbu’s beautiful natural seascape, embodying the city’s the rich history as one of the oldest ports in the Kingdom. SEVEN Yanbu will offer something for everyone.”



Fakher Al Shawaf, Chairman and Group CEO, Al Bawani Co. Ltd, said: “We are excited to partner with SEVEN to deliver this project. The design has taken into consideration Yanbu's coastal location and its history as one of the oldest ports in Saudi. SEVEN’s investment will support Yanbu’s growing population to meet its entertainment needs. Al Bawani is well-positioned to deliver this unique destination to meet the ever-growing aspirations of Saudis.”



Ramez Al-Khayyat, the President of UCC Holding stated: “We are delighted to spread joy in Yanbu through our partnership with 'SEVEN'. We will leverage our extensive experience in building entertainment destinations to deliver the project on time, to the highest international standards.”

Carnival-themed family entertainment center

SEVEN Yanbu will be home to a highly immersive carnival-themed family entertainment centre with world class rides. Other attractions will include a Clip ‘n Climb facility providing 30 climbing challenges for both adults and children to enjoy, a junior family entertainment centre, a state-of-the-art 10-screen cinema, a futuristic neon 10-lane bowling experience, a fun-filled indoor adventure golf course, as well as a wide variety of local and international retail and dining experiences.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. SEVEN recently announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destinations in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh and Tabuk. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.

Read more:

PIF subsidiary SEVEN breaks ground at $346 mln entertainment destination in Almadinah

Guide to Saudi Arabia summer travel destinations for travelers to beat the heat

Demand for travel at all-time high in Saudi Arabia, says industry official