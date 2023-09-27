UAE weighs visa-free travel for Gulf residents to boost tourism

The United Arab Emirates is weighing plans for a visa system that would simplify travel for residents to neighboring Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia.



The new visa system would allow residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council to travel freely within countries that make up the bloc, including Saudi Arabia, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq al-Marri said at a conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.



The regime could be introduced “very soon,” he said.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The GCC group also includes Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. Citizens of the six-nation bloc are free to travel across borders without applying for visas. Foreign residents - which make up the bulk of their populations and come around the world - often still need visas to cross GCC borders.



Read more:

UAE visa ban for Lebanese on security concerns to be lifted soon: Official

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia expands issuing tourist e-visas to visitors from eight new countries

Saudi Arabia offers e-visa waivers to UK and Irish nationals