Five countries that allow UAE residents to travel visa free, obtain visa on arrival

As global travel continues to boom in a post-COVID world, the process of obtaining visas can be a significant roadblock to exploring new places for some nationalities.

However, there is good news for residents of UAE with some countries now making it easier for them to travel by allowing visa-free entry or providing the option to get visas upon arrival.

Here’s a list of five countries that offer UAE residents visa-free entry or visa on arrival.

Advisory: Please note that the information was correct at the time of publishing. However, visa requirements are subject to change so it is best to check with the destination’s embassy/consulate before committing to travel plans.

Georgia

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, individuals who hold a visa or residence permit of the UAE may enter and stay in Georgia without a visa for 90 calendar days in any 180-day period.

However, they should note that the final decision to cross the border is made by the Georgian Immigration Authority.

Azerbaijan

Holders of a UAE residency visa can obtain tourist visa to Azerbaijan for the period of one month upon arrival at the airports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry says on its website.

The relevant valid visa along with the passport or travel document must be presented upon arrival.

However, all foreigners staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days should register at the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, UAE residents with a residency that is valid for less than six months are advised to apply to the Embassy or Consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan for a visa.

Montenegro

UAE residents can obtain a visa on arrival for a fee, meaning they are exempt from paying the visa fees for an online application.

Maldives

Maldives gives tourists of all nationalities a 30-day visa on arrival at no added cost.

However, all travelers must meet the basic entry requirements upon arrival, which include having a valid passport, having a return/onward ticket, providing proof of pre-paid accommodation as well as proof of sufficient funds to cover their expenses each day.

Nepal

UAE residents can get a visa on arrival to enter Nepal, but must present the required documents at the immigration center once they arrive in the country.

These include a valid, original passport, proof of travel bookings, and accommodation bookings.

