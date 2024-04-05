In pictures: Crowds gather to watch cherry blossoms at peak bloom in Tokyo

1 min read

Crowds gathered Friday in Tokyo to enjoy Japan’s famed cherry blossoms, which are blooming later than expected in the capital because of cold weather.

Cherry blossoms, known as “sakura” in Japanese, are the nation’s favorite flower, and people often have sakura viewing parties beneath the falling pedals. There are picnics and sake drinking.

The trees usually are at peak bloom in late March to early April. That’s the same time the country begins a new school and business year.













Tourists ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2024. (Reuters) Visitors stroll the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP) Visitors take photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP) Visitors stroll along the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP) A woman takes a photo on her smartphone under blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2024. (Reuters) A visitor takes photos of the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP) Visitors observe the seasonal cherry blossoms at the Ueno Park Friday, April 5, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP)

