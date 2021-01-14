.
.
.
.
Language

Emirates dismisses fake news of Tunisian pilot suspension for declining Israel flight

A general view of an Emirates Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in this undated picture obtained June 25, 2020. (Emirates Airlines via Reuters)
A general view of an Emirates Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in this undated picture obtained June 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Emirates dismisses fake news of Tunisian pilot suspension for declining Israel flight

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai-based carrier Emirates airline on Wednesday denied claims that it suspended a Tunisian pilot for refusing to fly to Israel, after rumors circulated online.

Emirates Airlines, the official airlines of the UAE, responded to the claims by stating that they were false.

A tweet by the airlines read: “Emirates has never employed any pilot by this name and all reports circulating on social media around this are false.”

US-based Australian journalist and activist against Islamophobia, CJ Werleman, posted a tweet on Wednesday claiming that the airline fired the alleged Tunisian pilot.

The name of the alleged pilot is Moneem Saheb Tabaa who it is claimed, confirmed his suspension on his Facebook profile, which was then deactivated as soon as the story began to gain traction on social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Middle East Monitor reported that Tabaa’s post read: “Today, I was suspended from my job as a pilot at Emirates Airlines for refusing to fly to Tel Aviv. God is [the] only [one] who takes care of me…I do not regret it”.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Palestine-based media, first broke the news of the pilot’s suspension.

Without fact-checking, once news of his suspension began to get attention on social media, mainstream outlets started to publish articles on the matter while users praised Tabaa for his stance in opposing the normalization deal between Israel and the UAE, signed last year.

Following this, Emirates Airlines announced last year that it will begin to operate daily direct flights to Tel Aviv in March 2021.

The UAE was the first to establish diplomatic ties with the country. Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco followed suit, soon after.

Tunisia has made it clear that the country has no intentions to establish ties with Israel.

After Morocco normalized its relations with Israel, Tunisia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement last year which read: “As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it.”

Read more:

UAE Cabinet approves peace deal with Israel

Tunisia says it has no intention of normalizing relations with Israel

UAE welcomes Morocco's decision to resume ties with Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More