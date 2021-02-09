.
Dubai identifies culprits behind leaked government documents, warns of legal action

A closeup shot shows the façade of the Dubai Courts building. (AFP)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The government of Dubai identified individuals who leaked classified and confidential government documents, Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The emirate’s Executive Council stated that the individuals leaked the classified documents via messaging apps and social media platforms.
In a tweet carried by the Dubai Media Office, the council warned: “This act is a crime as per the Emirate’s laws and will result in legal action.”

Adding that, “punitive measures” would need to be taken should more confidential and sensitive government information be leaked.
According to Dubai Media Office, the Executive Council “stresses importance of adhering to policies and procedures on the dissemination and exchange of government information including those related to confidentiality and privacy”.

Dubai government’s HR laws state that any current or previous employee of an institution must maintain confidentiality of the information they access in their capacity as the holder of the given post. The information is not to be disclosed to others.

“Whether such information is written or verbal and whether it relates to the work of the Government, of his Department, or of any other Department, unless he obtains prior written permission from the Director-General or is required to disclose that information upon the request of the judicial authority or any Government Entity authorized under the relevant legislation to access such information,” an official statement issued by the government of Dubai read.

