US conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies after fight with cancer

Longtime US conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 on Wednesday after battling lung cancer, according to a statement from his family.

“We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died,” the statement read.

Limbaugh’s website had posted a picture of him with “In Loving Memory of Rush Hudson Limbaugh III. The Greatest of All Time,” written below.

“Rush Limbaugh, the monumentally influential media icon who transformed talk radio and politics in his decades behind the microphone, helping shape the modern-day Republican Party, died Wednesday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced,” Fox News reported.

Limbaugh stirred controversy throughout his career in media, which included stints on TV and radio.

He never shied away from voicing his conservative stances, including a myriad of homophobic, sexist and racist comments in public.

With this criticism, however, Limbaugh exercised significant influence within the Republican Party.

After heavily criticizing former President Donald Trump before he was elected, Limbaugh quickly became close with the 45th US president. The two routinely golfed and lunched together.

Trump granted Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, days after the radio show host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.