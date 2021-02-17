.
.
.
.
Language

US conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies after fight with cancer

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh reacts as he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-First Lady Melania Trump, Feb. 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh reacts as he is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-First Lady Melania Trump, Feb. 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Breaking News

US conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies after fight with cancer

Limbaugh stirred controversy throughout his career in media, which included stints on TV and radio.

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Longtime US conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 on Wednesday after battling lung cancer, according to a statement from his family.

“We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died,” the statement read.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Limbaugh’s website had posted a picture of him with “In Loving Memory of Rush Hudson Limbaugh III. The Greatest of All Time,” written below.

(Screengrab)
(Screengrab)

“Rush Limbaugh, the monumentally influential media icon who transformed talk radio and politics in his decades behind the microphone, helping shape the modern-day Republican Party, died Wednesday at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced,” Fox News reported.

Limbaugh stirred controversy throughout his career in media, which included stints on TV and radio.

He never shied away from voicing his conservative stances, including a myriad of homophobic, sexist and racist comments in public.

With this criticism, however, Limbaugh exercised significant influence within the Republican Party.

After heavily criticizing former President Donald Trump before he was elected, Limbaugh quickly became close with the 45th US president. The two routinely golfed and lunched together.

President Donald Trump walks with Talk show host Rush Limbaugh on the eve of the US mid-term elections at a campaign rally in Missouri, Nov. 5, 2018. (Reuters)
President Donald Trump walks with Talk show host Rush Limbaugh on the eve of the US mid-term elections at a campaign rally in Missouri, Nov. 5, 2018. (Reuters)

Trump granted Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year, days after the radio show host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More