MBC Media Solutions holds first event in Saudi capital, highlighting future vision

MBC Media Solutions (MMS) held its first event in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh on Wednesday “to highlight its role in Saudi’s future vision and its offerings to the Saudi market,” according to a press release.

MMS is the commercial advertising and sales arm of MBC Group, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Titled “Unlocking Opportunities,” the event witnessed speakers from MBC Group and MMS talk about the company’s vision, its upcoming projects, content lineup and on-ground efforts in Saudi Arabia.

“[Saudi Arabia’s] Vision 2030 has opened opportunities across all fields and sectors, especially the media and entertainment industries. We’re witnessing groundbreaking developments in the Kingdom thanks to the clear vision put in place by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the Chairman of MMS, Mohamed al-Khereiji, said.

“The Saudi government’s plan, to invest more on entertainment in the coming ten years, presents further prospects for us to work with clients and help them better connect with their audiences,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

The chairman said that “being part of the Saudi culture for the past three decades has armed the team with the institutional knowledge and expertise needed to guide clients on how to best utilize MMS’s integrated solution-oriented approach.”

For his part, the CEO of MMS Ahmed al-Sahhaf said ”MMS’s holistic approach, which relies on the latest innovations in data measurement technologies, offers data-driven solutions that rely on accurate data between linear TV and VOD platforms, which is new to the industry.”

He said the company diversified its solutions to leverage the scale of MBC Group, which reaches an average of 13.8 million television views in Saudi Arabia monthly.

MBC Group also gets 4 billion views a month on its digital platforms, and 575 million followers across its social media platforms.

