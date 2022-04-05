.
Russia threatens Wikipedia with fine if it does not delete ‘false information’

The online encyclopedia Wikipedia is viewed on January 17, 2012 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Russia threatens Wikipedia with fine if it does not delete ‘false information’

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday it wanted Wikipedia to remove “material with inaccurate information of public interest” about the situation in Ukraine.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of hosting false information on what Russia calls its “special operation” in Ukraine and on the actions of Russia’s military too.

According to Russian law, the owner of an Internet resource that does not delete illegal information when asked to do so by Roskomnadzor can be fined up to 4 million roubles ($48,120.30), the regulator said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, a move that has been met with fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.

Red Cross says detained team held near Mariupol ‘released’

Russian strikes hit east Ukraine city of Kramatorsk

Putin's Western accusers should examine own consciences: Lavrov

