SRMG, Bloomberg Media to launch Asharq Quicktake and Bloomberg Invest in Riyadh

Saudi Research Media Group (SRMG), the region’s largest media group, and Bloomberg Media have expanded their agreement with the launch of Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform.

Also, the Bloomberg Invest summit will be held for the first time in Saudi Arabia in October 2023. It will gather influential names in global investing and more details will be announced in the coming months.

Advertisement

Asharq Quicktake will cover important global news with a focus on business, supported by Bloomberg’s database of business and financial news. The platform will target Arabic-speaking audiences and young readers across the Middle East. It will offer original documentaries, news programs, and live coverage of international events in addition to translated original content from Bloomberg Quicktake.

Jomana al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Our latest collaboration with Bloomberg Media builds on our successful venture - Asharq Business with Bloomberg - and demonstrates our vision to attract the best global platforms to the MENA region - enabling our youth audiences to gain access to high-quality premium content, information and analysis in the format that suits them. Asharq Quicktake is representative of our vision and is designed to provide innovative and rich content across multiple platforms.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Bloomberg Media, M. Scott Havens, said: “This launch demonstrates the strong appetite the region’s business communities have for high-quality business and financial news and analysis. We believe the Arabic-speaking audience will value Asharq Quicktake’s global insights.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.