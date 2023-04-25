Pakistan-born veteran journalist Tarek Fatah passes away in Canada

Columnist Tarek Fatah passed away in Canada on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer, The Hindustan Times reported, quoting his daughter.
“Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023,” Fatah’s daughter Natasha, herself a journalist, shared the news on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Tarek Fatah was born in Karachi, Pakistan before emigrating to Canada in 1987.
He was a columnist and radio and television commentator, both in Canada and abroad, with a huge social media following, the Toronto Sun wrote.
Lion of Punjab.— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023
Son of Hindustan.
Lover of Canada.
Speaker of truth.
Fighter for justice.
Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.
Will you join us?
1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF
Fatah, who died at 73, was also a political activist with fiercely right-wing views. He termed himself “a secular Muslim” and was especially critical of Pakistan, and an advocate for the Baloch separatist movement, fighting for an independent Balochistan state.
Fatah was a deeply divisive figure, but never seemed deterred by controversy. He was criticized for peddling ‘fake news,’ The Quint reported.
He was also a vocal supporter of several conspiracy theories, and often took up contrarian positions.
At various times, he supported the NDP, Liberals and the Conservatives in Canada, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders in the US, and the Right wing in India.
Read more: Death toll from explosions at counter-terrorism office in Pakistan rises to 16
-
Four policemen killed in gunbattle with militants in Pakistan’s BalochistanFour policemen were killed Tuesday in a gunbattle with militants in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said, hours after four people ... World News
-
Seven soldiers killed in militant attacks in Pakistan’s BalochistanMilitants killed seven Pakistani soldiers in two attacks in the country’s mineral-rich southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said on ... World News
-
Three killed in blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan provinceA blast in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan killed three, including an opposition political leader, on Saturday afternoon, police ... World News
-
Suicide attack targets Iranian Guards’ headquarters in BalochistanIran's Revolutionary Guard announced on Sunday that one of its border checkpoints in the Sarawan district of Sistan and Balochistan province had ... Middle East
-
Death toll from explosions at counter-terrorism office in Pakistan rises to 16The death toll from a series of explosions caused by a fire in a munitions cache in a Pakistan police station rose to 16 on Tuesday, police said.The ... World News