US President Joe Biden tweets for first time using Trump’s old account

US President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday for the first time since he was inaugurated, but there was a noticeable difference between his @POTUS account and the one used by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Twitter reset the account to zero followers and chose not to carry over the more than 33 million users that were following account with Trump.

The Biden team was reportedly disappointed with the move, but hours after Biden was sworn in, his followers quickly grew to more than 1.5 million.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021

In his first tweet since becoming the 46th president, Biden tweeted that he would get straight to the Oval Office at the White House to deliver “immediate relief for American families.”

Trump was suspended from Twitter following the riots he incited on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol. His account remains suspended.