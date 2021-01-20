.
.
.
.
Language

US President Joe Biden tweets for first time using Trump’s old account

President Joe Biden's Twitter account. (Screengrab)
President Joe Biden's Twitter account. (Screengrab)

US President Joe Biden tweets for first time using Trump’s old account

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday for the first time since he was inaugurated, but there was a noticeable difference between his @POTUS account and the one used by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Twitter reset the account to zero followers and chose not to carry over the more than 33 million users that were following account with Trump.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Biden team was reportedly disappointed with the move, but hours after Biden was sworn in, his followers quickly grew to more than 1.5 million.

In his first tweet since becoming the 46th president, Biden tweeted that he would get straight to the Oval Office at the White House to deliver “immediate relief for American families.”

Twitter announces the new handle for the US President. (Screengrab)
Twitter announces the new handle for the US President. (Screengrab)

Trump was suspended from Twitter following the riots he incited on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol. His account remains suspended.

Former US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Screengrab)
Former US President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account. (Screengrab)
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More