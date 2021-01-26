Twitter acquires email newsletter startup Revue

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had acquired email newsletter startup, Revue, as the microblogging platform seeks to attract users who want to make money from their followers.

Twitter, which did not disclose the deal value, said it would make Revue’s premium features free for all users starting on Tuesday and lower the paid newsletter fee to help writers retain more of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

Founded about six years ago in Utrecht, Netherlands, Revue has customers including Vox Media, Chicago Sun-Times, the Markup and competes with services like Substack.



Following the takeover, Revue will operate as a standalone service and expand its team by hiring for key roles across engineering, design, research and data science.



San Francisco, California-based Twitter said the acquisition would provide writers and long-form content curators a new way to connect with their audience.

