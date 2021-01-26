Watch: Citizen attacks member of security forces in north Lebanon

A citizen assaulted a member of the uniformed police officer in Lebanon which resulted in an uproar on social media.

The video showed a person getting out of a car without a plate number and with dark windows and then violently assaulting a member of the Internal Security Forces. He then leaves the place of the assault.

On social media, some said the incident involved an old personal dispute that led to the conflict at a time when the policeman was out of his service, while others said the incident occurred after the citizen verbally harassed the policeman’s wife.

Some have questioned the two versions of events, with one tweeting that “if a man assaulted a woman, the reason is honor, and if the man assaulted a man, the reason would also be a women.”

Some criticized the attack on the officer, claiming that the reason behind this type of incident being “the absence of the [prestige] of the state.”

Later, the Directorate of Internal Security Forces settled the debate and said, in a tweet, that “the problem occurred on January 24, between the officer outside his work hours and one of the people living in the neighboring street due to old individual disputes in the port area.”

The directorate added that “an investigation report was opened on the subject on the same date by the concerned faction under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and work is underway to arrest the aggressor.”

