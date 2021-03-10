Finding ways around social media ban, Trump finds alternatives to make voice heard

A screenshot of former President Donald Trump’s most recent statement was shared Tuesday across Twitter, the platform he has been banned from using, as he congratulated Senator Roy Blunt on his “wonderful career.”

Since having his Twitter privileges revoked by the social media company following the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol by his supporters, Trump has found alternative ways of making his voice heard.

Noticeably active in preparing for the future of the Republican Party, Trump has only made one public appearance.

This is a new one - in former President Trump’s statement on Sen. Blunt, he refers to “the Impeachment Hoax #2 (IH-2)” pic.twitter.com/CcN44lxqWT — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 9, 2021

But he has released several political statements and phoned into multiple TV shows on pro-Republican channels, including Newsmax and Fox News.

In recent days and weeks, Trump has used the “Office of the Former President” to publish statements of support for potential Senate candidates or criticism of others and of President Joe Biden.

The former president has refused to rule out running for a second term in 2024, and Republican officials say it’s too early to determine whether he will be as influential in four years.

However, in the short term, he is sure to play a significant role in the Republican Party’s efforts to take back control of the Senate next year.

Out of 100 Senate seats, 34 are up for grabs. Currently, the Senate is divided 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris votes in the event of any ties.

And as Trump congratulated Senator Blunt on his time on Capitol Hill, observers expect the former president to increase his public endorsements and criticisms of those planning to seek Republican support for next year’s midterm elections.

