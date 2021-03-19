.
WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram stop working across the world

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration. (Reuters)
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger briefly stopped working across the world on Friday.

Users on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not send or receive messages, and Instagram would not refresh.

“Couldn’t Refresh Feed” appeared for Instagram users.

Facebook said it’s platform “was healthy.”

Platform Status page of Facebook, March 19, 2021. (Screengrab)
Platform Status page of Facebook, March 19, 2021. (Screengrab)

No statements were posted to Twitter or Instagram’s social media accounts. But after less than an hour, the platforms were up and running.

Facebook is the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

