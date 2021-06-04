.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s accounts for two years

Then-US President-elect Donald Trump departs his plane in Baltimore, Dec. 10, 2016. (Reuters)
Then-US President-elect Donald Trump departs his plane in Baltimore, Dec. 10, 2016. (Reuters)

Facebook suspends former US President Trump’s accounts for two years

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Facebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan.6 insurrection.

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post Friday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said on Friday that while it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if they violate Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what’s posted by anyone else.

The move is in response to recommendations from the company’s quasi-independent oversight board, which last month upheld a decision by Facebook to keep former President Donald Trump indefinitely suspended but said the company must decide what to do with his accounts within 6 months.

Read more: Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban over Capitol riot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5 UAE suspends entry of travelers from Vietnam as of June 5
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More