Instagram to get rid of ‘swipe up’ feature on Aug. 30: Report

Instagram is getting rid of its “swipe up” feature on August 30, the Verge website reported on Tuesday, citing a notification that was reportedly confirmed by the Facebook Inc-owned app.

“Instagram is planning to retire the feature, which allows people to visit external webpages by swiping up, starting August 30th,” the report said.

The popular social media application will replace the feature with “link stickers” which the Verge described as “tappable stickers in stories that take people to external websites.”

The company reportedly made the decision to “streamline the stories creation experience” and offer more “creative control.”

The swipe up feature has only been available to content creators with 10,000 followers or more, or to some verified accounts. The new feature will also be available to the same group of users, however, Instagram is “still evaluating” a possible expansion.

An Instagram spokesperson reportedly told the Verge that the update will “help us determine whether it’s the right decision before expanding access to more people.”

Instagram has also recently announced the launch of advertising on its Shop feature globally, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers, according to Reuters.

Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such as clothes and beauty products and, in some cases, purchase the items directly within the Instagram app.

