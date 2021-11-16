.
Amethis completes minority investment in language technology & services firm Tarjama

Amethis’ investment in Tarjama will support the company in realizing its AI technology roadmap and in executing an ambitious organic and inorganic growth strategy across the region’s main markets.

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Investment fund manager Amethis has announced the completion of its second transaction after acquiring a minority stake in Tarjama, a leading language technology & services provider in the MENA region.

Founded in 2008 by Jordanian entrepreneur Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama provides services that meet the language and localization needs of a wide roster of corporates across the region’s largest markets. The company has developed proprietary language technology products including a best-in-class Arabic-focused machine translation engine as well as Cleverso, its high-performing translation management system.

With a growing presence in the MENA region, Tarjama which is woman-led enjoys gender parity and is a dynamic employer of youth across the region.

Amethis’ investment in Tarjama will support the company in realizing its AI technology roadmap and in executing an ambitious organic and inorganic growth strategy across the region’s main markets.

“This investment by Amethis creates an exceptional opportunity for us to build up our technological capabilities and securely position Tarjama as the leader in language AI across the region. We’re eager for this next phase of growth where we’ll significantly develop our current product portfolio, create new customer-focused products, and expand our presence to global markets,” said Nour Al Hassan, Tarjama Founder & CEO.

Toufic Khoueiry who led the transaction for Amethis commented: “Our investment in Tarjama exemplifies our strategy of backing exceptional and growth-focused entrepreneurs operating successfully in fast-growing sectors. We are excited to support Nour Al Hassan and the Tarjama team as the company embarks on its next chapter.”

Al Arabiya English currently uses Tarjama services to translate Arabic content into English, especially top opinion articles from pan-Arab news outlets for its “In Translation” page.

