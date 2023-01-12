Over 80pct of Saudis to opt for streaming subscriptions in digital shift: Survey

Consumers in Saudi Arabia have the highest appetite for opting in to streaming subscriptions, according to a survey by global management consultancy Oliver Wyman Global.

Respondents in Saudi Arabia showed the highest probability for growth in subscriptions, with 80 percent stating that they are likely to increase the number of video streaming services that they access.

The survey also shows that the under 25 age group is most likely to increase their access to subscriptions, according to Nader Kobrosli, a partner at the consultancy.

Despite having the lowest income bracket, under 25s are generally the first to make the digital shift and are expected to be the major drivers of growth for video-on-demand subscriptions in the GCC, he said.

The latest survey analyzed household media consumption habits around the world and canvassed more than 13,500 people in 10 countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

On average, people in the three Gulf countries surveyed have access to three video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services.

A UAE consumer has access to the highest number of VOD services on average, with 3.1, followed by Saudi Arabia with 3.0, and then Kuwait 2.5.

VOD services include those such as Netflix, Shahid, Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium, and more.

“The GCC having a globally high rate of video-on-demand subscriptions does not come as a surprise considering the region has one of the highest penetrations of internet users in the world,” Rogerio Dienes, partner and lead of Oliver Wyman’s Communications, Media and Technology vertical in India, the Middle East and Africa, said.

“Additionally, the finding that GCC consumers are more likely to increase the number of video-on-demand subscriptions compared to other regions is in part connected to the fact that consumers here are facing less inflationary pressures on their wallets compared to those in other parts of the world.”

