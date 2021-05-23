.
.
.
.
Language

Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview

This Jan. 22, 2013 file photo shows Martin Bashir at the EA SimCity Learn. Build. Create. Inauguration After-Party, in Washington. (AP)
This Jan. 22, 2013 file photo shows Martin Bashir at the EA SimCity Learn. Build. Create. Inauguration After-Party, in Washington. (AP)

Shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir says sorry to princes over Diana interview

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive interview, on Sunday apologized to Princes William and Harry but said claims linking his actions to her death were “unreasonable.”

A report by retired senior judge John Dyson published on Thursday found that Bashir commissioned faked bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana’s closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir, 58, then showed them to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Journalist Bashir lied to get Princess Diana interview, BBC covered it up: Report Life Journalist Bashir lied to get Princess Diana interview, BBC covered it up: Report

Bashir told the Sunday Times he was “deeply sorry” to Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” he told the paper.

But William said Bashir’s actions and the interview had made “a major contribution” to the demise of his parents’ relationship and “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in her final years.

In his own release, Harry said that the deceptive practices had played a part in his mother’s death.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” he said.

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997, aged 36.

Bashir disputed the accusations, saying “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

“The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair,” he told the paper.

He argued that the 1995 interview had been conducted on Diana’s terms, and that they remained firm friends after it aired to an audience of 22.8 million people.

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Princes William, Harry launch attack Life BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Princes William, Harry launch attack

“My family and I loved her,” he said, revealing that Diana had visited Bashir’s wife and newborn child in hospital and that the princess threw a birthday party for his eldest child at Kensington Palace.

Bashir has said that he regretted showing Diana’s brother forged documents, but that it had “no bearing” on the revelations aired during the interview.

In it, Diana famously said “there were three people” in her marriage – her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles – and also admitted adultery.

Bashir was little-known at the time but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars such as Michael Jackson.

The pop singer’s family also blame Bashir for his death, saying the fallout from the interview led to him to increasingly depend on drugs.

Bashir worked for the BBC as religion editor until he stepped down just last week, citing ill health, hours before Dyson’s report was submitted to BBC bosses.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Force conclude joint military exercises: Ministry Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Force conclude joint military exercises: Ministry
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Poland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones Poland to become first NATO country to buy Turkish drones
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More