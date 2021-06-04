MBC GROUP achieves over 8.8 billion social media views during Ramadan 2021

MBC GROUP, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), achieved more than 8.8 billion video views on social media during the Ramadan season this year, according to a press release statement.

The Group said its programming and content has set a new all-time record this year. Logged between April 13 May 12, the total number of social media video views marks an increase of 32 percent compared to the same season last year.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“MBC GROUP’s content is proving popular amongst all major social media platforms. For example, it is now one of the top performing media companies on TikTok, recording more than 472 million views during Ramadan 2021. Meanwhile, Snapchat achieved a phenomenal 4.2 billion views - an increase of 392% compared to Ramadan of last year,” MBC Group said in a statement.

MBC GROUP also continues to rank highly on Tubular Labs’ leaderboard for global media and entertainment entities. After first entering its Top 10 last year, it is currently in ninth place as per latest results.

“These record results reflect just how strong MBC GROUP’s content was for the Ramadan 2021 season,” said Mofeed Alnowaisir, Chief Digital Officer at MBC GROUP. “Our investment into our social media and digital projects has increased by 1414% compared to the same time last year.”

“Through our social media platforms, MBC GROUP has succeeded in offering a hugely diverse range of content for the Arab public, no matter where they are based. It’s our drive to offer the very best of content and programming that results in us continuously topping views online, Alnowaisir added.

Top series and other programs showcased this Ramadan season that performed well via social media included the Saudi comedy, “Studio 21”; Egyptian prank show, “Ramez Aqlo Tar”; and the drama, “Mamnou' Al Tajawwol”. “Souk Al Hareer” and “Seen” were also popular amongst audiences.