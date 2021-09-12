.
‘Hell’s Gate’: Shahid VIP launches first Arab post-apocalyptic drama

Hell's Gate debuts on Shahid VIP on September 12. (Supplied)
Hell's Gate debuts on Shahid VIP on September 12. (Supplied)

Joanne Serrieh & Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Shahid VIP has launched the first Arab post-apocalyptic drama “Hell’s Gate” on its streaming platform, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, Saudi Arabian-based Shahid VIP, announced a record year with a tenfold increase of subscribers.

Top acting talent from the Middle East will hit the screens when the sci-fi drama debuts exclusively on the premium, subscription-based service.

Running the country is a group of private investors and businesses acting as the puppet masters of politicians. Known as the ‘Union State,’ they are not using the country for the benefit of the people. Fighting the corrupt regime is Tawara, a revolutionary group committed to defeat those set to bring down, what is left of a proper government.

Directed by Lebanese visual artist and International Emmy Award winner Amin Dora, “Hell’s Gate” features a stellar cast and crew uniting talent from the Middle East and beyond.

The characters in the drama are all played by a plethora of international actors. These include, Palestinian actor Adam Bakri, alongside Lebanon’s Cynthia Samuel.

Palestinian actor Adam Bakri. (Supplied)

On her role, Samuel said: “Alia represents the strongest character I have ever presented in my professional life. She is very similar to me. She is a true hero who knows what she wants and does not hesitate to help people in any case.”

Other cast members include Fadi Abi Samra, Hassan Farhat, Yara Zakhour, Said Serhan, Yumna Marwan, Tarek Yaacoub, Mounir Maasri and Elie Njeim.

Famed Lebanese designer Zeina Saab de Melero is at the helm of the show’s costume design.

