Al Arabiya Network launches new ‘Al Arabiya Business’ platform

Al Arabiya Network has announced the launch of Al Arabiya Business, a new platform dedicated to news and updates from the world of business, finance and more.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The network launched Al Arabiya Business due to the increased demand for comprehensive and live coverage of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has required more airtime by Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels around the clock.

Al Arabiya Business is available for free-to-air broadcast, as well as live streaming via Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, in addition to Al Arabiya Network’s website and YouTube.

According to MBC Group and Al Arabiya Chairman Sheikh Waleed Al Ibrahim, the commitment of both Al Arabiya and Al Hadath to extensively cover the regional events led to the decision to launch Al Arabiya Business.

“It’s widely recognized that the heartbeat of global financial markets never falters, even in the midst of conflicts and disasters. Our objective is for Al Arabiya Network to maintain its status as a trusted source for viewers seeking updates on economic and financial developments, all the while staying informed about the ongoing critical events in our region and worldwide,” Sheikh Waleed said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the network’s General Manager, Mamdouh AlMuhaini, added: “The financial and business sector, as highlighted in our ‘Aswaq Al Arabiya’ [Al Arabiya Markets] program, has garnered considerable attention from our viewers. In light of the upsurge in conflicts and significant events, especially in the Middle East and North Africa – such as the earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and Morocco, the war in Sudan, and the ongoing situation in Gaza – our viewers are increasingly eager to stay informed around the clock.”

The GM also said the service is dedicated to providing the audience with the latest updates, “as well as streaming ‘Aswaq Al Arabiya’ as standalone segments, aligning with our commitment to cater to our viewers’ ever-evolving informational needs, be it in the realm of politics, economics, or the business sector.”

Al Arabiya Business is available via the following outlets:



• Eutelsat E8WB satellite: Frequency 11470, Orbit 7°W/Vertical polarisation, Coding rate 27500, Error rate 6/5, QPSK frequency, DVB-S broadcast signal



• Shahid



• Al Arabiya Business on YouTube



• AlArabiya.net