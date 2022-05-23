Live WEF Davos panel: The Middle East and North Africa’s Economic Outlook
Moderated by Nadine Hani, Senior Presenter, Al Arabiya
While the Middle East and North Africa region is projected to grow by around five percent in 2022, unemployment has risen and war in Ukraine has exacerbated inflationary pressures that could hamper the prospects of several countries.
What actions can the region’s key economies take to leverage their recent massive investments in response to the pandemic to shape a robust and more inclusive recovery?
This livestreamed session was developed in partnership with Al Arabiya.
The speakers featured on the panel are:
- Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia
- Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp, Bahrain
- Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim, United Arab Emirates
- Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of Bahrain
