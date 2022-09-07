Kushner’s ‘Breaking History’ is ‘fascinating’ account of turbulent four years in WH

“Breaking History,” the title of son-in-law of and special advisor to then US President Donald Trump Jared Kushner’s 500-page account of his four years in the White House, reflects the desire of the Trump administration to break with conventional US foreign policy, principally on the Arab-Israeli dispute. Kushner, like Trump, came from a business background with no experience in government or diplomacy. He praises his father-in-law as a “calculated risk taker and deal maker who wanted to disrupt the ways of the past and change the world.”

Kushner’s book reflects his own self-image as a young, successful real estate investor thrust into the unfamiliar environment of White House politics with its jealousy and infighting and determined to show the Washington elite he could resolve issues that had proved intractable to his predecessors in government.

One evening in February 2019, Kushner was holding marathon discussions with the late Sultan Qaboos of Oman on the Arab-Israeli dispute. According to Kushner’s newly published memoirs of his time in the White House, Sultan Qaboos reportedly told him that Arab leaders privately acknowledged the benefits that Israel brought to the region and, while sympathetic to the Palestinians, saw their leadership as trapped by history. Kushner was also surprised to hear Sultan Qaboos say that the central issue for wider Israeli-Arab peace was Muslim access to the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and that the idea that Israel was bent on destroying al-Aqsa, widely circulated on Arab media, was false.

Kushner termed this meeting his “Eureka moment” – a realization that it was possible to forge Arab-Israeli peace agreements independently from an Israeli-Palestinian deal. This was a radical departure from the conventional diplomatic wisdom that there would be no Arab-Israeli peace until there was a Palestinian state.

But Kushner and his White House team were to prove the establishment wrong when peace agreements were signed between Israel and four Arab states: the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – the Abraham Accords.

Unlike more scholarly accounts of the lead up to the Abraham Accords, such as that of Kushner’s colleague and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, Kushner’s is a vivid eye-witness description of his many meetings with leaders and officials and of the fights he sometimes had with figures inside and outside the administration over the right way forward.

Kushner relates that to when Trump first became president, he successfully urged his father-in-law to make Saudi Arabia his first port of call. He argued that rebuilding ties with the Kingdom would result in stronger action against terrorist financing across the region and open the way to stronger US ties with the wider Arab world and eventually to regional peace with Israel. Strong opposition to this view came from Defense Secretary James Mattis, National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly predicted the Saudis would not “come through” on their promises. This willingness by Kushner to trust his own instincts and confront far more experienced diplomatic and military figures even inside the administration is confirmed in reporter Bob Woodward’s book “Fear,” a highly critical look at the inner workings of the Trump White House.

Kushner’s first-hand accounts of meetings with international leaders, like that with Sultan Qaboos, are both the strength and the weakness of his book. He credits his personal ties to leading regional figures for helping to resolve problems and avert last minute hitches. When Netanyahu used the unveiling of the peace plan in January 2020 to publicly call for annexation of the West Bank and Jordan Valley, Kushner feared this could derail the whole process. He angrily warned the Israeli ambassador, “Don’t take us for granted” and Netanyahu backed down on his call for annexation.

Other examples of Kushner’s first-hand accounts are less easy to accept at face value. He claims to have personally set up a phone conversation between the Saudi Crown Prince and Qatari Emir Tamim that led to the ending of the breach between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours and claims his personal intervention prevented a last-minute Qatari boycott of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia in January 2021.

“Breaking History” is a fascinating account of a turbulent four years at the White House by one of the senior figures in the Trump administration. It is a valuable counterweight to overwhelmingly negative media coverage of the record of that administration and its legacy. Its weakness lies in Kushner’s unwillingness to present any negative aspects to his father-in-law’s term in office. This is most notable in the lack of any discussion of Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot or his subsequent refusal to accept electoral defeat and the consequent deepening of the US political divide.

