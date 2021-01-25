Chelsea sack manager Lampard with club ninth in standings after five defeats

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after a run of five defeats in eight league games left the London side ninth in the standings, the Premier League club said on Monday.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said in a statement.



“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.”

