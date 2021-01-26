Qatar secures quarter-final place in World Handball Championship, beating Argentina

Qatar shattered Argentina’s dream of reaching the quarter-finals of a handball World Cup for the first time, winning 26-25 on Monday in Cairo.
Last to qualify, Qatar will face Sweden on Wednesday at the same time as two other quarter-finals: Spain – Norway, and France – Hungary. In this World Cup behind closed doors, Egypt, deprived of the public, will also challenge defending champion Denmark.
Almost eliminated after their defeats against Croatia and Denmark, Qatar reversed the match to snatch the quarter-final place at the expense of Argentina and Croatia, a scenario made possible by the surprise setback of the Croats against the Argentines (23-19) on Friday which led to the resignation of the Croatian coach Lino Cervar.
It is a resounding failure for Croatia, who have not finished higher than 8th place since 2001.
Qatar, coached by Spaniard Valero Rivera, joined the top 8 for the 3rd time. At home in 2015, they reached the final against France.
