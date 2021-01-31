Date set for 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship will return to the emirate from March 7-20, its organizers announced on Monday.

The tournament will be held later than usual following the Australian Open’s three-week postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 safety measures will be adhered to at the 27th edition of the Dubai event, with crowd numbers limited.

“We are delighted to once again stage one of the key sporting events on the Dubai calendar, particularly as we mark the 21st running of the WTA week and the 29th year of the ATP tournament, both of which have garnered numerous awards over the years,” said Colm McLoughlin, chief executive of Dubai Duty Free.

Dubai Duty Free chief operating officer Ramesh Cidambi added: “A great deal is going on behind the scenes in order for us to stage a tournament that ensures the safety and wellbeing of the players, the officials, the support teams and the fans.

“We are following the guidelines of the UAE authorities, as well as the WTA and ATP, to be fully prepared for another world-class event in Dubai.”

The tournament’s first incarnation was 1993’s Dubai Men’s Open, in which Karel Novacek won the singles and Anders Jarryd and John Fitzgerald the doubles.

Since then it has attracted a host of the sport’s top names including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, who won for the fifth time last year.

