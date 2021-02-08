Pacer Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep test series against S. Africa

Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.

Chasing a target of 370 for victory, which would have been a test record in Pakistan, South Africa were well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108).



But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors for 274.



Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

Aiden Markram hit a resolute 108 — the opener’s first test hundred in almost three years — and Temba Bavuma made 61 before Hasan got two wickets off two deliveries with the second new ball to spark the collapse.

Markram and Bevuma put on 106 runs for their fourth-wicket stand and had given South Africa hope of chasing down the 370-run target after the Proteas resumed on 129-1.

But Hasan had Markram and captain Quinton de Kock caught at second slip off successive deliveries and South Africa lost its last seven wickets for just 33 runs after lunch.

Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail with 4-51 before legspinner Yasir Shah brought up the victory by clean bowling Wiaan Mulder for 20.

Markram hit 13 fours and three sixes in his 5 1/2-hour stint at the crease but once Hasan provided the twin breakthrough, South Africa lost wickets in bunches as it did in Karachi where it lost the first test by seven wickets.