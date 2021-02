Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free-kick from which Carlo Ancelotti’s side equalized deep into stoppage time.

The former England Under-21 defender was also targeted after United’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United last month.

Tuanzebe’s teammates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers, and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks.

The Football Association on Sunday called for the British government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences,” the governing body said.

“Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

A number of Premier League clubs have also called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages but Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger does not expect much to change.

Last Update: Monday, 08 February 2021 KSA 02:20 - GMT 23:20