Saudi Arabia's al-Hilal football club parts ways with coach Lucescu

Football coach Razvan Lucescu. (Reuters)
Football coach Razvan Lucescu. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal football club parts ways with coach Lucescu

Reuters, Hong Kong

Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal has announced the departure of head coach Razvan Lucescu, 15 months after he guided the Riyadh-based football club to the Asian Champions League title.

The Romanian had been replaced by Brazilian Rogerio Micale, the Under-19s coach, after al-Hilal’s board of directors signed a “mutual termination agreement”, the club posted on their Twitter account.

Al-Hilal expressed “gratitude and appreciation” to Lucescu and his assistants and wished them well.


Lucescu’s departure comes after al-Hilal lost 1-0 to Saudi Professional League strugglers Damac on Sunday, with the result leaving them five points behind leaders al-Shabab after 18 games.

The 51-year-old led the Saudi club to the Asian title in 2019, their first of the Asian Champions League era, when they defeated Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the final.

