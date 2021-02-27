.
Ireland’s Sam Bennett wins Dubai stage of UAE Tour

Sam Bennett of Deceuninck Quick Step team stands on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour at al-Marjan Island on February 24, 2021. (AFP)
Ireland’s Sam Bennett won the penultimate stage six of cycling’s UAE Tour on Friday, confirming his early season form to claim his second victory at the Palm Jumeirah Island finish with ease.

After Thursday’s possibly decisive 20km uphill finish the overall race leader Tadej Pogacar was able to take it easy on the run around Dubai leaving the glory to the sprint specialists while he maintained his advantage finishing with the main pack.

Bennett beat Italian ace Elia Viviani into second and the German Bora man Pascal Ackermann came third.

The smiley Irishman who cried after his first Tour de France stage win last season can bag a hat-trick of wins Saturday on the seventh and final stage which also looks perfect for his strengths.

The 30-year-old said he would certainly go for it.

“We’re pretty much nailing it at the minute,” said Bennett.

“I really want stage seven and we’ll for sure go for it again on Saturday.”

The Slovenian Pogacar goes into stage seven with a 45sec lead on last year’s champion Adam Yates with Portuguese rookie Joao Almeida in third at 1min 12sec.

The 13-strong peloton headed into strong winds Friday with the temperature at 25C for the 165km run around Dubai, but the blustery weather did not create any breaks in the main pack.

