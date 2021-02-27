Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is attending the final race Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah on Saturday.
Attendees in the crowd can be heard shouting well wishes to the Crown Prince, who recently left hospital following a successful operation to treat appendicitis.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Watch: #SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the final race of Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Riyadh’s #Diriyah.#DiriyahEPrixhttps://t.co/LAxfwmFauD pic.twitter.com/5NuqJCXJey— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 27, 2021
Saudi Arabia is currently hosting Formula E’s first ever night races with a double-header in Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.
Organizers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.
On Friday, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with a victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia.
Also Read
- Crash keeps Mercedes, Venturi out of Formula E qualifying in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
- De Vries wins Formula E’s first night race in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah
- Formula E says opener in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah still on despite COVID-19 entry ban
- Saudi Arabia to host all-electric Formula E’s first night race in Diriyah