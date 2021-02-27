.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is attending the final race Formula E race in Saudi Arabia's Diriyah.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar and Omar Elkatouri, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is attending the final race Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah on Saturday.

Attendees in the crowd can be heard shouting well wishes to the Crown Prince, who recently left hospital following a successful operation to treat appendicitis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia is currently hosting Formula E’s first ever night races with a double-header in Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Organizers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

On Friday, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with a victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’ Widow of slain Italian Ambassador Luca Attanasio says he was ‘betrayed’

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More