Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is attending the final race Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah on Saturday.

Attendees in the crowd can be heard shouting well wishes to the Crown Prince, who recently left hospital following a successful operation to treat appendicitis.

Saudi Arabia is currently hosting Formula E’s first ever night races with a double-header in Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Organizers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

On Friday, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with a victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia.