Jaguar’s Sam Bird wins second Formula E Diriyah race in Saudi Arabia

Jaguar's Sam Bird won in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night in the second round of the Formula E campaign to be held in the Kingdom’s Diriyah circuit.

Dutch racer Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing came second, and third place went to French racer Jean-Éric Vergne of DS Techeetah.

Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah concluded on Saturday night with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the final night’s race.

Saudi Arabia played host to Formula E’s first ever night races with a double-header in Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Organizers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

On Friday, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with a victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia.

