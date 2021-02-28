.
.
.
.
Language

Jaguar’s Sam Bird wins second Formula E Diriyah race in Saudi Arabia

Jaguar’s Sam Bird of wins second Formula E Diriyah race in Saudi Arabia
Dutch racer Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing came second, and third place went to French racer Jean-Éric Vergne of DS Techeetah. (SPA)

Jaguar’s Sam Bird wins second Formula E Diriyah race in Saudi Arabia

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Jaguar's Sam Bird won in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night in the second round of the Formula E campaign to be held in the Kingdom’s Diriyah circuit.

Dutch racer Robin Frijns of Envision Virgin Racing came second, and third place went to French racer Jean-Éric Vergne of DS Techeetah.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Formula E's seventh season double-header event in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah concluded on Saturday night with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the final night’s race.

Saudi Arabia played host to Formula E’s first ever night races with a double-header in Diriyah on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Organizers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

On Friday, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with a victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Crash keeps Mercedes, Venturi out of Formula E qualifying in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

De Vries wins Formula E’s first night race in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Lebanese nurses want pay not praise
Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers  Universities across Saudi Arabia open COVID-19 vaccine centers 

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi UAE, Kuwait support Saudi Arabia’s response to US report on murder of Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report’s assessment on murder of Jamal Khashoggi
US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken US wants change but not ‘rupture’ with Saudi Arabia: Blinken
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia; fourth in less than 24 hours
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends Formula E race in Diriyah

Before you go

Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts
Diplomatic Avenue: Dakshine Ruwanthika Gunaratne, Yemen Panel of Experts

Explore More