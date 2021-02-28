.
Tour de France champion, UAE Team Emirates’ Pogacar wins UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates on the podium after winning the UAE Cycling Tour from Yas Mall to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, on February 27, 2021. (AFP)
Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates celebrates on the podium after winning the UAE Cycling Tour from Yas Mall to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, on February 27, 2021. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Tour de France champion and UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour on Saturday, finishing the weeklong race 35 seconds ahead of British rider Adam Yates.

The Slovenian's success was also a win for the United Arab Emirates, as he competes for UAE Team Emirates. João Almeida of Portugal was third overall, 62 second behind Pogacar.

“Every win, every race has its own story. I want to continue like this,” Pogacar said.

Caleb Ewan of Australia edged out Irishman Sam Bennett in a sprint to win the seventh and final stage — a 147-kilometer (91-mile) route from Yas Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates rides during the seventh stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from Yas Mall to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, on February 27, 2021. (AFP)
Race leader Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE Emirates rides during the seventh stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from Yas Mall to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, on February 27, 2021. (AFP)

Yates, who won last year's race, recovered from a crash that took down a section of the peloton about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the finish. His team, INEOS Grenadiers, said he would be checked at a hospital as a precaution.

"He sustained cuts and bruises to his face but he does not appear to have suffered any more significant injuries,” the team said on Twitter.

Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, finished the race 22 minutes back in his debut with the Israel Start-Up Nation team.

Chris Harper of Australia was fourth overall, 1:42 minutes behind Pogacar and thee seconds ahead of American rider Neilson Powless in fifth.

Pogacar won the rescheduled Tour de France in September, becoming the second-youngest winner in race history.

