.
.
.
.
Language

Dutch government postpones Qatar trade mission over 2022 World Cup worker concerns

Workers are seen inside Al Bayt stadium, built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Reuters)
Workers are seen inside Al Bayt stadium, built for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Reuters)

Dutch government postpones Qatar trade mission over 2022 World Cup worker concerns

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Dutch government has postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concern over the living conditions of migrant workers helping the Gulf state to prepare for next year’s football World Cup.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper last week reported that its calculations showed that at least 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since it won the right to stage the 2022 World Cup 10 years ago.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Many of them worked on World Cup projects, a labor rights advocacy group told the paper.

“This report has led to a broad discussion in Dutch society and in parliament,” Dutch foreign ministry spokesman Jeroen van Dommelen said.

“We have talked before with Qatar about the poor conditions for these workers, but these numbers give the discussion a new meaning. We want to hear Qatar’s response before we can think of a new date for the mission.”

More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid Gulf More than 6,500 foreign laborers died in Qatar since it won World Cup bid

In response to the Guardian report, Qatar said the reported deaths were “within the expected range for the size and demographics of the population” of the workers concerned.

The mortality rate had consistently declined since 2010 due to health and safety reforms, the government said.

The trade mission, which was to be held as a video conference due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, had been scheduled for March 22 to April 1.

This picture taken on December 17, 2019 shows construction workers speaking together inside Qatar's new al-Bayt Stadium in the capital Doha, which will host matches of the FIFA football World Cup 2022. (AFP)
This picture taken on December 17, 2019 shows construction workers speaking together inside Qatar's new al-Bayt Stadium in the capital Doha, which will host matches of the FIFA football World Cup 2022. (AFP)

Qatar had not responded yet to the Dutch government’s decision, Van Dommelen said.

A majority of parties in the Dutch parliament last week called on the government and King Willem-Alexander to stay away from the World Cup next year in protest against the treatment of migrant workers.

The human rights group Amnesty International has repeatedly said the tournament organizer’s worker welfare standards are inadequate to prevent abuses and provide timely remedies. It has also accused football’s governing body, FIFA, of failing to take seriously alleged human rights abuses linked to the event.

Qatar announced changes to its labor laws last August, raising the minimum wage by 25% to 1,000 riyals ($275) a month and scrapping a requirement for workers to obtain permission from their employers to change jobs.

The Guardian said the true death toll among migrant workers in Qatar was likely to be much higher than 6,500, because this figure was based on data only from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and excluded other countries that send large numbers of workers to Qatar.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Houthis and Iran are preventing solution to Yemen crisis, not Saudi Arabia: Schenker Houthis and Iran are preventing solution to Yemen crisis, not Saudi Arabia: Schenker
Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations

Top Content

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021
Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal Rouhani tells Macron Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region
Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low Lebanese take to streets to protest economic collapse as currency hits all-time low
Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations
Jordan says Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for two-state solution Jordan says Israeli-Arab deals no substitute for two-state solution

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More