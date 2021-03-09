.
.
.
.
Language

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators amid COVID-19, Kyodo says

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators amid COVID-19, Kyodo says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan’s government has decided to stage this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo citied the officials as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’
Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19 Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Before you go

Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist
Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist

Explore More