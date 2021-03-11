.
.
.
.
Language

Klopp downplays Liverpool’s chances of moving to Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. (Reuters)

Klopp downplays Liverpool’s chances of moving to Champions League quarter-finals

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Juergen Klopp said every club left in the Champions League will have designs on winning it but despite Liverpool cruising into the quarter-finals the German downplayed his own team’s chances as they struggle for form on the domestic front.

Liverpool advanced after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig completed a 4-0 aggregate victory, moving the 2019 winners into the quarters for the third time in four seasons.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With the Merseyside club languishing in eighth spot in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, winning the Champions League appears their best shot at qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts. (Reuters)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts. (Reuters)

“The only reason you play in this competition is because you want to win it,” Klopp said.

“I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which looks like we will win the Champions League, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us.

“Now we have to wait for the draw; it will be extremely tough whoever we get, but we don’t really think that far, we don’t have to.”

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl. (Reuters)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with RB Leipzig's Kevin Kampl. (Reuters)

Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring in the 70th minute on Wednesday before Sadio Mane made it 2-0, said it was important to focus game by game.

“The team is not in the best shape but we want to fight in the Champions League and in each game in the Premier League,” he said.

“We don’t have to look to the big picture because sometimes when you do, we see too much pressure carried on to the pitch. We just need to leave the pressure off the field and play.”

Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks
Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More