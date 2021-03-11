.
.
.
.
Language

Rafael Nadal will not compete in Dubai tennis event due to back issue

Spain's Rafael Nadal eyes the ball against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their tennis match on the day 6 of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament in Monaco on April 18, 2019. (AFP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal eyes the ball against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their tennis match on the day 6 of the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament in Monaco on April 18, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Rafael Nadal will not compete in Dubai tennis event due to back issue

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rafael Nadal will not compete at next week’s ATP 500 event in Dubai as he has not recovered fully from a back issue sustained ahead of the Australian Open, the world No.2 said on Thursday.

Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year’s first Grand Slam and skipped Spain’s ATP Cup ties but still managed to reach the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 34-year-old 20-times Grand Slam champion has not played since that defeat and was awarded a wild card to compete at the March 14-20 tournament in Dubai.

“I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me,” Nadal said on Twitter.

“We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don’t think I am ready to play yet.”

Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4.

Read more:

Date set for 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Tennis: Djokovic will overtake Federer’s Grand Slam tally, says coach Ivanisevic

Dubai creates ‘space court’ for out-of-this-world disputes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More