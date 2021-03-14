.
Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai tennis final

Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her fourth round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Garbiñe Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

“It means a lot,” the ninth-seeded Muguruza said, “it’s never easy to win.”

In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.

It’s the 27-year-old Spanish player’s first title since winning in Monterrey in April 2019. Muguruza lost the Qatar Open final last week to Petra Kvitova and the Yarra Valley Classic final last month to Ash Barty.

Overall, it’s Muguruza’s eighth career singles title, including two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

Krejcikova’s only previous singles final was a 2017 loss to Kiki Bertens in Nuremberg, Germany.

