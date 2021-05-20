.
.
.
.
Language

IOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. (Reuters)

IOC President Bach to visit Japan from July 12 ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan from July 12, ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to a letter released by IOC senior official John Coates.

Plans for Bach to visit Japan in May were postponed because of a government-issued state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus infections.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coates will also be visiting Japan from June 15 to finalize Olympic preparations on site according to the letter, which was addressed to athletes, sponsors, and other stakeholders and posted on the IOC’s website on Wednesday.

The IOC kicked off a three-day meeting with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee and other organizers on Wednesday. During his opening remarks, Bach reiterated his commitment to hold the Games this summer, saying organizers were “fully focused on the delivery of the Olympic Games”.

However, the global sporting event - which was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic - faces mounting opposition from the Japanese public over fears it could trigger coronavirus outbreaks and burden medical services amid a slow vaccine roll-out.

Although foreign spectators are barred from watching the Games in Japan, organizers have not confirmed whether domestic spectators will be allowed into venues, saying that a decision will be made in June.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study ‘Alarming’ number of young people in UAE, Saudi Arabia diagnosed with cancer: Study
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More