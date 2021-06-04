.
.
.
.
Language

‘We cannot postpone again,’ Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID-19 gloom

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near the banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

‘We cannot postpone again,’ Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID-19 gloom

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The head of Japan’s Olympics organizing committee ruled out on Thursday another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Already postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, a scaled-down version of the Games, with no foreign spectators, is set to start on July 23.

But with a slow vaccine rollout, Tokyo and nine other regions under a state of emergency, and rising numbers of severe coronavirus cases, most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Most of the capital’s city council, the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, agree, the Tokyo Shimbun paper reported on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympics opens in 50 days, 10,000 volunteers drop out amid COVID-19 fears Coronavirus Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics opens in 50 days, 10,000 volunteers drop out amid COVID-19 fears

Illustrating the public anxiety, residents in one training venue, Ota City, were furious over a decision to give preferential vaccinations to staff attending to visiting Australian softball players, media also said.

However, organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto countered the gloom, telling the Nikkan Sports newspaper: “We cannot postpone again.”

Hashimoto, who competed in seven summer and winter Olympics as a cyclist and skater, also told the BBC that while Japanese were understandably worried, they should be reassured that a “bubble situation” was being carefully constructed.

“I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100% that we will do this,” she added. “One thing the organizing committee commits and promises to all the athletes out there is that we will defend and protect their health.”

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also appeared confident of pulling off a successful Olympics and Paralympics as he plans a snap vote afterwards, the Asahi newspaper said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
US Defense Secretary, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional security, Yemen war US Defense Secretary, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional security, Yemen war
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16 Iraqi officials: Explosion at Baghdad restaurant kills 3, injures 16
France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris France investigating bomb threat on a flight from Chad to Paris
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More